Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Rain and freezing rain this evening. Then clouds lingering overnight. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Rain and freezing rain this evening. Then clouds lingering overnight. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%.