Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT SATURDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORIES ARE CANCELLED... ...GALE WATCH IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts to 25 kt through about 8 PM, becoming south and increasing to 15 to 25 kt with gusts to 35 kt and waves 2 to 4 feet from about 8 PM to 2 AM. Winds will become southwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts to 25 kt between about 2 AM and 10 AM Friday, then increase to 15 to 25 kt with gusts to 40 kt and waves 2 to 4 feet through Saturday. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Smith Point VA to Pooles Island MD and adjoining estuaries, and Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&