...ICY CONDITIONS OVERNIGHT INTO SUNDAY MORNING...
Low temperatures are expected to bottom out in the teens across
most of south central and interior southeast Virginia, and the
eastern shore overnight, with readings expected to stay below
freezing until mid to late Sunday morning. Motorists will need to
be alert for slick spots and patches of black ice, especially on
untreated surfaces, bridges, and overpasses. Allow for extra time
to reach your destination and avoid sudden stops or accelerations.