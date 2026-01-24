...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations between 4 and 6 inches. A glaze of ice is possible.
* WHERE...In Maryland, Inland Worcester, Maryland Beaches, Somerset,
and Wicomico Counties. In Virginia, Accomack County.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Maryland, call 511 for road
information. In Virginia, call 511 for road information.
&&