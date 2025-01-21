...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS
MORNING...
...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 10 to 20 kt,
with gusts to 25 kt. For the Freezing Spray Advisory, moderate
accumulation of freezing spray expected.
* WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Pooles Island MD to Smith Point
VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA,
Chester River to Queenstown MD, Eastern Bay, Choptank River to
Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, and Tangier Sound
and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in freezing spray is hazardous.
Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components
inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and superstructures may
result in some loss of stability. Conditions will be hazardous
to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should prepare for ice accumulation on their vessel and
consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate these hazardous
conditions.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&