Breaking State of Delaware Government Offices - NEW CASTLE COUNTY Feb 6, 2025 Feb 6, 2025 Updated 21 sec ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Opening at 10 am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Check radar Marine forecast Weather cameras Latest Weather 1:35 WBOC Weather WBOC Morning Weather: February 6, 2025 Local forecast for Thursday, February 6, 2025 More weatherWBOC Morning Weather: February 6, 2025