Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Snow this evening will yield to a mostly cloudy sky late. Low near 20F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will yield to a mostly cloudy sky late. Low near 20F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.