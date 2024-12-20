...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 2 to 4 ft.
* WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA,
Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Choptank
River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, and
Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth
Island.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
