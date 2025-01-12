Weather Alert

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft possible. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of freezing spray are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves. &&