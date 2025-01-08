...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 20
kt with gusts up to 30 kt. For the Gale Warning, northwest
winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft
expected.
* WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA,
Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Choptank
River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, and
Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth
Island.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM EST this
evening. For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 PM
EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for hazardous conditions.
&&