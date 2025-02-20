...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 AM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 10 to 20 kt
with gusts up to 25 kt. For the Gale Warning, northwest winds
15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft
expected.
* WHERE...Chesapeake Bay main channel north of Smith Point VA,
Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Chester
River to Queenstown MD, Eastern Bay, Choptank River to
Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, and Tangier Sound
and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 1 PM EST this
afternoon. For the Gale Warning, from 1 PM this afternoon to
10 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for hazardous conditions.
&&