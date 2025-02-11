...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow and sleet
accumulations between 2 and 4 inches and ice accumulations around
a light glaze.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland and southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road
conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday
evening and Wednesday morning commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Maryland, call 511 for road
information. In Virginia, call 511 for road information.
Persons should delay all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely
necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden
changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the
motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your
destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially
cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is
winterized and in good working order.
&&