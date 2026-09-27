Breaking WORCESTER - SNOW HILL DISTRICT COURT Sep 27, 2026 Sep 27, 2026 Updated 2 mins ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Closed Tomorrow Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Check radar Marine forecast Weather cameras Latest Weather +31 Sussex County PHOTOS: Nor'easter September 2026 Photos from Long Neck, Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Ocean City, and Bethany Beach over the weekend of Sept. 26-27, 2026. More weatherPHOTOS: Nor'easter September 2026