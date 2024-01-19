...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST
SATURDAY...
...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE
SATURDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 10 to 20 kt with
gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the Gale Warning, northwest
winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft
expected. For the Gale Watch, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with
gusts up to 35 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft possible.
* WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA,
Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA and
Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth
Island.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon
to 6 PM EST this evening. For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this
evening to 7 PM EST Saturday. For the Gale Watch, from
Saturday evening through late Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&