Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY... ...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft expected. For the Gale Watch, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft possible. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 6 PM EST this evening. For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Saturday. For the Gale Watch, from Saturday evening through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&