Forecast updated on Friday, April 7, 2023, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A cool front has brought a much cooler air mass to the region and it will stay cool through the weekend. Showers will continue over southern Delmarva, and taper off later tonight. Clouds will also linger with clearing on Easter Sunday.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Light rain south early. Cloudy and chilly. Low 42. Wind: NW 4-7 mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and quite cool. Some light patchy rain south is possible. High 52-54°. Wind: NE 7-15 mph. Beaches will stay near 48-50 degrees all day.
Saturday Night: Slow clearing, and chilly. Low 37-38°. Wind: NE 2-7 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, breezy, and quite cool. High 55-57°. Wind: NE 7-14 mph. Beaches will tay near 48 degrees all day.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will bring some light rain over the Mid-shore with heavier amounts over Accomack county and and far southern Maryland. The rain will taper off late. It will turn even cooler by daybreak, and morning low temps. will be near 42° inland and 45° on the coast.
Saturday will be mainly cloudy, and it will be quite cool with a NE breeze all day. Some passing light showers are possible across southern Delmarva, but no significant rainfall is expected. Afternoon high temps. will be near 51-52°. Beaches will be cooler still with an onshore wind flow keeping temps. near 46-48 degrees all day. Winds will be from the northeast at 10-15 mph in the afternoon hours.
Sunday will start with some cloud in the area at daybreak, but we should see a sunny Easter with afternoon temps. around 55-57 degrees inland. Beaches will be cooler with an onshore wind flow keeping temps. in the upper 40's all day. Look for low temps. Sunday night to drop into the mid 30's with light winds and fair skies. There might be some patchy frost Sunday night in protected areas inland.
In the long range: Monday will be sunny with afternoon temps. near 62 degrees. Tuesday looks milder with highs in the upper 60's and we will be in the 70's by Wednesday with temps. near 80° again by Thursday and Friday. Rainfall after tonight is unlikely through Friday.
The average low for mid-March is 42°, with a high temp. of 63°.