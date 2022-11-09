SEAFORD- Del.--- DART is transporting more than just passengers this week. They are transporting loads of non-perishable food items to the Food Bank of Delaware for their "Stuff The Bus" Thanksgiving Food Drive. Malasia Reid with DART says the goal is to transport 25 tons of food in honor of DART's 25-year partnership with the food bank.
"We are here to celebrate of 25th anniversary of stuff the bus with DART," Reid said. "We're pretty much doing everything that we can to give back to the community and it warms my heart to do so."
George Banks, also with DART, says many may not know how valuable food drives like this are to the people of Delaware.
"One in ten adults in Delaware are actually in need of food assistance," Banks said. And one in seven children are in need of food assistance. So it's really a big thing, especially this time of the year. Thanksgiving and Christmas are coming up so it's hard to get assistance."
A concept that makes Kelsey Kelley happy to donate at a young age.
"It's important to donate because people who don't have a lot of and a lot of money that can't go around and go to the store," Kelley said. "And if they don't get enough food and if they have children they can't feed their children."
DART is looking to fill this bus with food donations. But, if you didn't make it out today, you have until Saturday to stop by the remaining drop-off locations near you. And to, find the locations, as well as the times, visit DART's website.