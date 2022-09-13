Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Wicomico and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive through flooded roadways. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 13/04 PM 3.4 1.3 1.0 1 MINOR 14/04 AM 3.0 0.9 0.9 2 NONE 14/05 PM 3.1 1.0 0.7 1 NONE 15/06 AM 2.7 0.6 0.6 1 NONE 15/06 PM 2.6 0.5 0.4 1 NONE 16/06 AM 2.3 0.2 0.4 1 NONE CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 13/03 PM 3.3 1.1 1.2 1 NONE 14/03 AM 3.0 0.8 1.2 1 NONE 14/04 PM 3.2 1.0 1.1 1 NONE 15/04 AM 2.6 0.4 0.9 1 NONE 15/05 PM 2.8 0.6 0.7 1 NONE 16/05 AM 2.3 0.1 0.7 1 NONE &&