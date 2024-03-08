DELAWARE- Delaware Governor John Carney has ordered the flags to be lowered to half-staff to honor Korean War Veteran and former Senate Majority Leader Robert Voshell on the day of his internment.
The flags are planned to be lowered at all state facilities through sunset on Saturday, March 9. According to the Rogers-Hovatter Funeral Home, Voshell passed away on March 1 after a "long illness."
Voshell is a lifelong public servant, starting in high school when he was selected as a member of the Boys State in 1950 and 1951. He spent his career at the Division of Motor Vehicles, retiring as director after 40 years of state government service.
He donated his time and talents to a number of community groups, including Bayhealth, People’s Place, Carlisle and Houston Fire Companies, American Legion Post 3 and Delaware Safety Council. He was an active member of Avenue United Methodist Church.
“Bob was a true public servant who loved his family and his community,” said Governor Carney. “He always put the needs of his constituents and the community first. He was a real gentleman and a strong leader who was a pleasure to work with. Tracey and I were saddened to learn of his passing. We will keep his family and friends in our prayers.”