Forecast updated on Friday, January 28, 2021, at 4:10 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield.
BLIZZARD WARNING
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Cloudy and cold. Snow later in the evening. Snow will be very heavy at times late with significant accumulations. Low 25°. Wind: NE 9-18 mph increasing to 25-40+ mph by sunrise. Higher winds near 45+ mph on the coast. Visibility will be less than a ¼ mile in heavy snow later. Snowfall of over 5 inches likely.
Saturday: Blizzard conditions early. Snow may be heavy AM with high winds and very low visibility. Heavy snow accumulations are possible. Temps. falling into the low 20's by dark. Wind: NE/N/NW 25-45+ mph. Total snowfall of 6-12+ inches over most of Delmarva.
Saturday Night: Clearing and cold. Very windy with winds diminishing late. Low 13-16°. Wind: NW 16-26 mph. Higher winds near 35 mph on the coast.
Sunday: Sunny and cold with lighter winds. High 30°. Wind: W 7-14 mph.
Clouds will lower with heavy snow developing this evening and overnight. A rare BLIZZARD WARNING is in effect for Central Delmarva. This means heavy snow reducing visibility to less than a quarter mile for over three hours, and winds over 35 mph. We will meet this criteria later tonight over most of mid-shore Delmarva and all along the coast. Look for temps to drop to the mid 20's as the snow increases with temps. falling into the teens after the snow ends later Saturday.
The heaviest snow will fall from 11 PM until Noon Saturday with clearing skies late. Winds will gust to 44 mph inland and 50+ on the coast producing blowing snow. Roads will be nearly impassable as snow is blown over any plowed areas. Wind chills will drop to below zero late Saturday.
Snowfall amounts will range from 5-10 inches over the mid-shore with 6-11 or more on the coast. Less snow will fall north and west of a line from Cambridge to Smyrna. Look for lows near 13-15 by sunrise Sunday. Winds will decrease Sunday, but it will be cold with temps. likely only near 30 at best.
This Nor'easter will be a strong one, but the exact track is still a bit uncertain. A track close to shore will bring heavy snow of over 10 inches and perhaps as much as 12 inches and higher to Delmarva. A track farther east will mean just 3-7 inches of snow. The odds are quite high that we will see a major event. From DC, to Baltimore and Philly, the should be much less snow than we will see on Delmarva. Coastal areas from Delmarva to Maine will see high winds and very heavy snow and travel will NOT be possible Saturday. High winds will delay air travel over the entire Northeast.
Skies will clear Saturday night but it will stay windy with very cold air moving back to the area. Sunday will be cold and winds will decrease with sunshine and high temps. near 30.
In the long-range, it will stay unusually cold into Monday, with morning lows near 10-15 degrees. Monday will be sunny with afternoon high temps. in the upper 30's.
Tuesday looks sunny with temps. near 44 by mid-afternoon. We may see temperatures near 53 by Wednesday. Rain is likely Thursday with colder air returning by next weekend. There are strong signs of a warmer weather pattern for much of February.
The average high for later January is 45 degrees with an average low of 28 degrees.