SALISBURY, Md. - Crowds filled the parking lot of the Perdue Stadium Monday night to honor Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard at a candle light vigil.
Hilliard, an 18-year veteran of law enforcement, which included a decade with the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, was gunned down late Sunday night while serving warrants on a suspect in Pittsville. That suspect, Austin J. Davidson, 20, of Delmar, Md., is charged with first- and second-degree murder in connection with Hilliard's death.
His wife, Tashica Hilliard says she had a bad feeling Sunday night.
"Before he left to go to work, I didn't feel well. And I kept telling Glenn, something's not right I said it's weird its like an impending doom and I just want to be close to you. And he was like oh baby it's okay I'll spend a few minutes before you go," said Hilliard. "So when he texted me that night he said, how are you feeling? And I saw good I have some good news! He said I'll call you after this call... And he never called me back. He didn't call me back. And I knew when I didn't get that call back.... that he had given.... the ultimate sacrifice".
Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard's daughter Jersey Hilliard also spoke to the crowd.
"Ever since I was like old enough to like understand how dangerous his job was, I was always sitting in class worried about, if this phone call was like, we need you home, we need you to come home right now something's happened to him but like I would stay up so many nights waiting for him. Sometimes, I would stay up until 1 AM... and he would be like, 'what are you doing up?' And I would say,... 'I'm waiting for you to come home'," said Jersey Hilliard.
Derek Bumgy attended the vigil and said he was heartbroken to hear the news.
"We came to pay our respects to the fallen officers, who was killed in the line of duty. I feel so sorry for him and his family... our prayers go out to him," said Bumgy.
Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard was just about to turn 42 years old.