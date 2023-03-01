Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low near 45F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Updated: March 1, 2023 @ 7:54 pm
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft possible. * WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Key Bridge to Smith Point VA, and Chesapeake Bay and adjoining estuaries north of Smith Point VA. * WHEN...From Friday evening through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves. &&