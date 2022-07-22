Cambridge city leaders are looking a new mayor. And, three people have already filed.
City leaders like Commissioner Brian Roche tells us the role of the mayor is going to stay just as it has always been - and he and other commissioners hope for someone that -all- city leaders can work alongside.
"If you have a mayor that understands, that says look my role is to represent the citizens, my role is to be a face of the city. To sort of be that person that represents the city," Roche said.
Tom Carroll, Cambridge city manager, echoed Roche's response.
Carroll said, "At the moment, ideally the next mayor will come in and amplify to that team and work in partnership."
And when speaking with community members, Susan Klise added a similar response. Klise said, ""Its a working body of people who need to work together, other wise were going to go no where. And work with the city manager as well."
The deadline to file is July 27.