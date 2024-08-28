DOVER, DE - As part of a multi-agency warrant round up, officers from the Dover Police Department, Delaware Probation and Parole, and Delaware Department of Corrections made 15 arrests Tuesday.
Dover Police say the warrant round up began early August 27th and saw arrests made on numerous criminal charges.
Among the 15 arrests were 2 men wanted on outstanding warrants found at a home on Court Street in Dover. While at the home, police say they found a loaded stolen Sentry Arms 9mm Draco pistol, a loaded Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun, 61 doses of oxycodone, 7 doses of doxycycline, 3 doses of buprenorphine, and 208.9 grams of promethazine.
Jakeel Young, 28, and Hakeem Gibson, 28, were both arrested.
Young was taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on $16,000 cash bail and charged with the following:
-Possession of a Large Capacity Magazine
-Possession of a Firearm/ammunition by a Person Prohibited (3x)
-Receiving a Stolen Firearm
Gibson was also taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $14,000 secured bail and faces the following charges:
-Possession of a Large Capacity Magazine
-Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (5x)
-Possession of a Controlled Substance
-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia