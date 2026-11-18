Forecast Updated on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at 3:30am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Sunny. Highs: 60-65. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear with the possibility of fog in the morning hours. Lows: 32-40. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny. Highs: 63-68. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear with the possibility of fog in the morning hours. Lows: 32-40. Winds: W-NW 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 63-69. Winds: NW-NE 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny early with increasing clouds throughout the day. It becomes breezy later in the day. Highs: 60-68. Winds: E 5-20+ mph.
A massive ridge of high pressure takes control of the forecast for the majority of the week and will keep things nice and dry throughout the workweek. We are out the door on the colder side so the extra layers are a great idea. Along with the colder temperatures, a bit of fog has been trying to settle in as well across Delmarva. Just allow a couple extra minutes out the door this morning. Another really nice afternoon during the course of Wednesday will allow our temperatures into the 60s for most of us later today. Watching this evening and tonight as the wind settles down and some warmer air will continue across Delmarva, we may wake up to some fog across the area once again for Thursday morning and we will probably repeat this on Friday morning.
It will continue to turn a bit warmer on Thursday and Friday with highs well into the 60s with a little bit of cloud cover beginning to overspread the area by Friday as the high pressure begins to slide off the coast. We could see a few folks to near 70 degrees on Saturday with the weather pattern starting to shift.
On Saturday afternoon, the clouds will start to increase as a storm develops along the coast of the Carolinas. This may be paid attention to by the National Hurricane Center because the models continue to suggest that this may take some tropical characteristics and will run up the coast and bring us a chance for rain from late Sunday into Monday. At the moment, there is still some debate if a cold front coming from the west will beat the low here and keep rain chances to a minimum. At this point, I have it as a wetter forecast as the majority of the models keep the shortwave to our west until overnight Sunday into Monday. The front should push the storm out of here by Monday evening with drying conditions heading into Tuesday and Wednesday. As of this morning, on average…most folks will see 0.75 - 1.00” of rain with some locally heavier amounts possible.
Cooler weather settles across the region early next week with temperatures seasonable for this time of year. Another area of low pressure looks to do more of the same for Thanksgiving into Black Friday with rain chances and some windy conditions. An active weather pattern looks to establish keeping things wet into the weekend as well.