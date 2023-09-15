Forecast updated on Friday, September 15, 2023, at 3:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS:Hurricane Lee is passing by us well into the Atlantic, with large swells and rip currents impacting the beaches. It will be dry and mild again tomorrow, with winds diminishing on the beaches. Dry and mild air will flow over the area behind Lee but showers will return Sunday evening as a low pressure approaches from the west.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear and cooler. Breezy on the coast. Low 54-56° Wind: NNW 5-12 mph. Winds on the coast NNW 8-14 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, dry and pleasant.. A little breezy PM. High 78-79°. Wind: NW 7-14 mph. Beaches near 75° with winds N 10-19 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear and cool. Breezy on the coast. Low 56-57° Wind: N 0-3 mph but south later.
Sunday: Mostly sunny AM then increasing clouds PM with showers about after 3 PM through the evening hours. Breezy PM. High 82°. Wind: S 8-17 mph. Beaches near 78° with winds S 11-18 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will be clear tonight, and it will be cool and dry. Winds will be from the northwest at 5-11 mph but higher near open water. Look for lows near sunrise near 54-56 degrees. Coastal temps. will be near 60°.
Saturday will be much the same with fall air covering the area. It will be a little breezy in the afternoon, especially near the coast. The afternoon high temps. will near 77-79 degrees, with a north to NW wind at 10-14 mph in the afternoon. The beaches will be cooler with temps. near 75° and wind gusts to 17 mph.
Sunday will start sunny, but clouds will steadily increase in the afternoon as a fall cool front approaches. Look for scattered showers after 3 PM and even more as we head into the nighttime hours. It will turn a little warmer and more humid in the afternoon. The afternoon high temps. will be near 82 degrees, with a south wind at 10-17 mph. The beaches will be breezy with temps. near 77 degrees in the afternoon.
In the long range: Monday looks rather cloudy with morning showers likely as a low pressure system passes to our south. Skies will clear slowly in the afternoon. Look for PM temps. near 77 degrees. Skies will clear Tuesday, and it will be dry with lower humidity and temps. near 78°. We will see plenty of sunshine through Friday with high temps. Near 78-80 degrees. The nights will stay near 57-60 degrees which is near the average for mid September.
The average low for mid September is 59°, with a high temp. of 79°.