Delaware - The state's nineteen public school districts can now apply for a grant to add solar energy systems to one or more schools in their district. The new program from Energize Delaware offers at least $500,000 per public school district.
The program allows each Delaware Public School District to select one or more schools to install a solar system. Submitted applications must include a feasibility study, funded by the grant, to select the most advantageous location for the Solar System. The system can be either roof, ground, or carport mounted. The districts also have the option to add batteries to their system. The funds can be further used for utility/meter upgrades, safety barriers, and signage.
Schools will retain ownership of their Solar renewable energy credits (SRECs).
The Executive Director of Energize Delaware, Tony DePrima said, “Energize Delaware’s Mission is to inspire sustainable energy solutions for a thriving environment and economy. School districts use a lot of energy and the savings will lower their expenses for the benefit of everyone.”
Click here for a free application. Contact Keith Modzelewski at 302-883-3048 x111 for additional information.