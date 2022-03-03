SALISBURY, Md.- Alla Pysanka worked in Ocean City as a J1 worker in 2010. Now she is living in Chernihiv, Ukraine where she is hiding in a bunker with her family.
"It's like a horror movie and you are playing some part. We all want it to stop but Putin will never stop. Like he doesn't count the number of people who died here," said Pysanka. "We feel a mixture of feelings. Hatred, despair. And proud because of our army. But really we are scared."
Alla says she chose not to flee the country because she wanted to be with her family, and that she prefers to be with family but potentially in danger, than safe but away from loved ones. But Alla says she is willing to fight for her country if she has too.
"We will fight to the end but we will never be under Russia. That's why I'm scared but if I have to fight for my country I will because I'm much more scared to live in the invaded place," said Alla.
Alla says she believes Ukraine will be stronger after the war.
"This war is uniting the people, it's some kind of holy war and I hope that after it we are stronger and we will build much better future for our kids I hope so but nobody knows if he if Putin wants to use nuclear power, there will be no Ukraine"
The future is uncertain. But Alla says she sees the support from around the world for Ukraine and to Alla, it means to much.
"Thank you for being with us, really. Because I see that the whole world is with us. It matters. Even words matter. "