SALISBURY, Md.- Thursday marks the 97th commencement at Salisbury University. Over 1300 students are graduation. Two of those students are a mother and son duo, Jennifer and Nathaniel Sullivan.
"She is the best, I love her. She’s been almost a cornerstone in my life because she raised me up as a single mom until our stepdad came into the picture... so she’s the one that truly deserves everything," said Nathaniel. "I’m excited to be not only graduating with her, but because of how she raised me."
The two already had previous degrees before getting another one together at Salisbury University. Nathaniel is graduation with a degree in accounting. Mom Jennifer is graduating with a degree in social work.
"So I came to SU with my son and so that made it a little bit easier transition for me to because I was a little bit nervous about going back to school, especially being a nontraditional student," said Jennifer. "We’ve came full circle because I raised him as a single mom and it was very difficult and to see him where he’s at now and for us to be together, it’s almost unimaginable. I can’t believe it’s happening so I’m excited."
Nathaniel accepted a job at an accounting firm while Jennifer will work on establishing halfway housing for women. Nathaniel's job is across the bridge... but he promises to make trips back to be with his mom.