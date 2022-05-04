It is multicultural week at Salisbury University. Today SU's multicultural clubs and organizations came together to put on a Multicultural Fest.
the fest was canceled the last few years do the pandemic.
SU alumni Chandler Thomas is the program coordinator for the Office of Diversity and Inclusion says about 10 different clubs and organizations signed up. She hopes events like these help students build powerful connections.
“I’m just hoping that students are able to express themselves as much as they can,” Thomas said. “I’m hoping students can find someone that they can connect with while they're being here whether that be similar interests similar background just has a way to connect with people around campus.”
Vaughn white is the special assistant for the Chief Diversity Officer the believe this week and this event is an important way to help bring the many cultures that are represented on campus to light.
“Well, basically we involve all of our multicultural organizations across the campus, white said.” “And what that does is it gives the campus a perspective of the diversity here at Salisbury University.”
Andrew Britt is a senior at Salisbury University. He says he heard music at the multicultural fest that he doesn't necessarily listen to, but he enjoys. says multicultural events are important for all students to attend.
“At a PWI (Predominately White Institution), I believe it is very important for all students from all backgrounds,” Britt said. ”To be engaged in all cultures that are basically walking around them and being open it. So this event and this week of events will be very important for SU. ”
Salisbury University's multicultural alliance will end Multicultural Week with a cookout that will be open to all SU students.