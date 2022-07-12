Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northern Somerset County in southeastern Maryland... Western Wicomico County in southeastern Maryland... Dorchester County in southeastern Maryland... * Until 1000 PM EDT. * At 915 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Taylors Island to 7 miles east of Patuxent River Naval Air Station to near Lewisetta, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Severe thunderstorms will be near... University Of Maryland Center For Environmental Studies around 925 PM EDT. Cambridge around 930 PM EDT. Secretary around 940 PM EDT. Hurlock around 945 PM EDT. Vienna around 950 PM EDT. Fruitland, Hebron, Sharptown and Westover around 955 PM EDT. Princess Anne and University Of Maryland Eastern Shore around 1000 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Wetipquin, Madison, Brookview, Trinity, Eldorado, Cokesbury, Eden, Church Creek, Lloyds and Mount Vernon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH