The 2022 Army National Guard Best Warrior competition begins on July 24th. Competing against 13 other National Guard Junior enlisted soldiers is Specialist Daniel Reading.
He says he is prepared because of the experience he will gain, especially after the past year we've had.
"Because of what's been going on with the world lately, the pandemic really messed with us a lot, Reading said. "Our training is so refreshing to be able to go out to these competitions and get a lot of hands-on with a lot of experience to bring back to the unit. "
The competition consists of a fitness test, weapons and other warrior tasks, combat lifesaving skills, land navigation, and other tasks.
"It hasn't been easy," Reading said. "A lot of competition, but I mean that's what makes it great. That's what makes it perfect for everybody because it just makes the guy next to you better which makes the whole organization better."
To qualify for the national competition participants had to win their state's and regional events. And this event is no easy task.
"For me, it's been honestly really fun I've gotten to do a lot of stuff, Reading said." "I've gotten to get a sense of a challenge. I've gotten to get out there and have finally kind of an experience with my job per se."