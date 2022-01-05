SALISBURY, Md. - Monday's storm is also making a mess with school schedules. Many school districts on Delmarva have been closed all week. Some parents are wondering if schools should revert back to virtual learning when it snows.
They say students and faculty should have the snow days off to relax and others believe schools should scrap the snow days and simply go virtual.
The majority of schools on Delmarva sit empty this week. That's what happens when you receive more than six inches of snow.
Deborah Johnson is a grandmother of seven, who are enrolled in school. She says students should do virtual learning during snow days.
"I think being there at home, they should be doing virtual learning because they should still be learning. It's not summertime yet. Therefore, they should still be learning while they're supposed to be in school," says Johnson.
Cj Kile is a parent and also works in the school system. Kile says it's best that faculty, staff, and students just have the snow days off.
"Virtual learning is really difficult for a lot of students. I think there's nothing wrong with having a snow day so that we can physically see the students later on in the year. So we make up the days in June, big deal. Ultimately, there's nothing wrong with giving them a break. The teacher's need a break, the students need a break and we make it up in June," says Kile.
If schools were to replace snow days with virtual days, parents say just chalk it up as one more change to get used to.