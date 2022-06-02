The 2019 law that started banning plastics from carry-outs in Delaware is being revised once again. You won't see plastic bags coming out of stores in Delaware for much longer. A broader ban on plastic bags will take effect soon removing plastic bags from stores. Despite the ban, people like Frances Tuson prefer plastic.
"I for one like the plastic bags," Tuson said. "They don't break. These paper bags have broken on me. The handles have broken. I had milk all over right before I got to my car."
In 2019, the Delaware General Assembly passed a law banning plastic at carry-outs. In 2021, stores were banned from using thin plastic bags but allowed thicker "reusable" plastic bags. But starting July 1st, all types of plastic bags will be banned from stores. Shawn M. Garvin, DNREC's Secretary says the thicker "reusable" plastic bags were not effective.
"There was a shift from thick plastic bags to thicker plastic bags," Garvin said. "But we all determined that we were just getting thicker plastic pages going into the landfill."
To help with the switch, this month DNREC is will hold reusable bag giveaways to help the community start their reusable bag habit. an event that Pionca Miles was glad she attended.
"Sometimes you forget your bag," Miles said. "So as there doing on today as you come you have received bags and then have them for the next time."
So next time you head out to the market, make sure you have your reusable bags.