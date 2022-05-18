The Wicomico County Humane Society needs Kuranda Dog Beds. Kuranda Dog Beds are known to be durable and the link to purchase new beds is on their Facebook page and website. The beds range from $40 to $185 but the link in the post offers a $15 discount on all beds that are sent directly to the humane society.
Whitney Hoffman is the Event Coordinator at the humane society and she says the shortage comes as there is an overflow of dogs.
"We are over capacity with the dogs that we have right now," Hoffman said. "We are all out of space. We have some dogs in the kennels that don't have any beds at all, unfortunately. And the beds we do have are breaking down, they are years old and just not sturdy enough for our dogs."
She also says that good sleep can help the dog to get adopted.
"It's bad for their health if they are sleeping on the floor," Hoffman said. "It's really hard on their joints. We have a lot of senior dogs too that can't have that impact on their joints, unfortunately. And their less stressed if they can sleep and then they're able to show their true personality to potential adopters when they are less stressed."
Jeff Beach is a volunteer at the humane society. He says the beds a vital in the recovery of some of the dogs, especially the older dogs.
"Images having an elderly relative with no mattress to lay on," Beach said. "Sore bones, a lot of the animals here you know come in as strays maybe haven't had the best. So these beds play a huge role in the recovery time and giving them that safe, warm, secure spot, instead of just a concrete floor and a blanket."
Kuranda Beds donations of any size used or new and any monetary donation amount are greatly appreciated. For more information on how to help visit the Wicomico County Humane Society Facebook post and website.