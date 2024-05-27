If you've seen the Dwayne Johnson films, San Andreas (2015) and Rampage (2018), that will give you an idea of the kind of action adventure to expect here because the director of those two mid-level blockbusters is the same director here. Brad Peyton helms this actioner. Rampage was Peyton's previous feature, which was loosely based on a video game. It's ironic because this film in many ways feels like it could have also been based on a video game. A lot of the images on screen look as if they were directly pulled from a Microsoft console screen. It's almost as if Peyton took direct inspiration from something like Metal Gear or Halo.
Jennifer Lopez (The Mother and Hustlers) stars as Atlas Shepherd, a counter-terrorism analyst who works in a futuristic Los Angeles where space travel is possible. It's almost a Star Trek-like reality that she inhabits. Her main job is tracking down a terrorist named Harlan who has essentially been a wanted fugitive for nearly 30 years. He's akin to Osama bin Laden or a similar type of bad guy. This makes Atlas akin to the female protagonist in Zero Dark Thirty (2012). The major difference is that Harlan isn't human. He's a robot or an android with advanced artificial intelligence, so much that he seems human. He's not, yet like Zero Dark Thirty, Atlas is obsessed with finding him, finding her Osama bin Laden.
Simu Liu (Barbie and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) co-stars as Harlan, the robot terrorist in question. His goal is to wipe out most of humanity. Apparently, he managed to re-program a lot of the other androids on Earth in order to affect a robot revolution, not unlike what was the back story of The Terminator (1984). It's also similar to the story in Simulant (2023), which also co-starred Simu Liu. Harlan's attempts at genocide were unsuccessful, so he managed to commandeer a spaceship and leave the planet. Since he's been gone, the Earth has developed an impenetrable energy shield that encircles the planet and protects it.
With this shield, it seems as if the people on Earth don't have to worry. From what we gather, Harlan can't get past this shield and Harlan doesn't have the weaponry to mount a war against the entire Earth. There's a throwaway line that indicates that Harlan has been scrapping together supplies here and there to build an army of androids and robots, but after 30 years, it's still not enough. It's also revealed that Harlan has landed on a planet in the Andromeda galaxy, very far away and is doing fine, so going out of his way to kill all of humanity seems purposeless, especially since he keeps insisting that humanity will kill itself.
Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction and The Predator) also co-stars as Elias Banks, a colonel who is commanding the spaceship and the rangers who are supposed to take out the A.I. terrorists, including Harlan. He starts out thinking that Atlas shouldn't be involved in the mission. He knows that she's antisocial and that she's opposed to using artificial intelligence in robots. This is a problem because Elias has all of his rangers using mechanical suits or "mech suits," which are akin to the robots seen in Pacific Rim (2013) or the exoskeletons in Aliens (1986). These mech suits have A.I. built into them and in fact, each user has to connect neurologically to them. Atlas hates this neurological connection to machines. If you've seen The Matrix (1999) or the Borg of Star Trek: The Next Generation (1987), then her reason for not liking it is obvious.
Gregory James Cohan rounds out the cast as the voice of the computer inside the mech suit that Atlas uses once the mission kicks off. The mech suit calls itself "Smith." I first saw Cohan in a very funny B-movie called The VelociPastor (2019). He's done a lot of television since, but I've been waiting for him to pop up in a major motion picture. His vocal work here is incredible and it only makes me want to see him in more mainstream projects. His banter and back-and-forth dialogue with Lopez are the source of a lot of the humor here. It keeps things amusing, as it moves from one set-piece to another.
In fact, after the opening act, the majority of this movie is Atlas talking to Smith. I'm not sure if Cohan was on set with Lopez, but it could essentially be described as Atlas being the only person on screen for a hour and a half. It's not that far flung from Sam Rockwell in Moon (2009) or Sandra Bullock in Gravity (2013). Bullock's character didn't talk to a computer, but the idea of a woman having to survive in nothing but a spacesuit and having to use nothing but her wits is essentially the same between this and that Bullock blockbuster. This film could also be described as a buddy cop film á la Iron Man (2008), if the whole thing was just Tony Stark talking to J.A.R.V.I.S. from nearly beginning to end.
Speaking of Iron Man, this film's villain has a plot that's similar to that of Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015). Most films about A.I. come down as either pro or anti-artificial intelligence. This one wants to show that not all A.I. is the same and that there are some good ones and bad ones. Ultimately, the point is for Atlas to learn that lesson and fight against her prejudice against artificial intelligence. It's interesting in that Smith, this machine, has more faith than she does. It's also an interesting film to release in the wake of the recent 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike, which had an anti-artificial intelligence aspect. At first, I thought the film was going to have the same ending as Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991), but Peyton chooses not to be as bittersweet. He certainly ends on a more hopeful note about A.I., which I'm not sure most people would feel in recent days.
Rated PG-13 for action, violence, bloody images and some language.
Running Time: 2 hrs.
Available on Netflix.