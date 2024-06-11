Will Smith is obviously the biggest star here, but, for the most part, Martin Lawrence is the one who steals the show and essentially steals every scene. He's the loudmouth who is clearly trying to remind everyone that at one point in the 1990's, he was one of the biggest comedians in the country. In the previous film, Bad Boys for Life (2020), Smith's character Mike Lowrey experienced a near-death situation, specifically he gets shot. In this film, Lawrence's character, Marcus Burnett also experiences a near-death situation, specifically a heart attack. This causes Marcus to have a different outlook. He starts to believe that he can't die. He also gets a Macbeth-like prophecy and the film plays with this idea a bit, but it mostly culminates in a joke at the end.
The title is itself a joke because much like The Fast and the Furious franchise, this franchise has gotten to a point where its characters are akin to invincible superheroes who can't die, no matter if they're shot or suffer a heart attack. In fact, a character in F9: The Fast Saga (2021) commented on him not being able to die or being invincible, much like Marcus does here. The comedic conceit for Marcus going back to the second film Bad Boys II (2003) is that Marcus is more of the cowardly lion, not to the same degree, but the more fearful one. His near-death experience is meant to shift Marcus away from that characterization. Yet, it doesn't really make him braver but simply allows him to do bolder or perhaps stupider things ultimately for comedic effect. It makes it seem as if this film will be more about Marcus' character, especially since the 2020 film was more about Mike's character, particularly in the realization that Mike has an adult son that he never knew. Any thoughts though that this film will be more of a Marcus-centered story are quickly dashed.
Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the directing duo known as Adil & Bilall who are the Belgian-Moroccan filmmakers who helmed the 2020 installment, this one shows them using way more new tricks in their cinematography arsenal. Some of their cinematic tricks are wild and crazy in ways that blow past anything Michael Bay did in the initial Bad Boy (1995) film and its 2003 sequel, as well as anything Bay has done since. At the same time, Adil & Bilall do a lot of things that mimic and honor some of the more iconic shots that Bay captured in the 1995 and 2003 films. The success of this film could indicate that more will be made, but if this is the final entry, it stands as a bit of a retrospective of the nearly 30-year franchise and a capper that touches upon the franchise's history as a way to wrap it up.
It could seem like overkill in terms of the cinematography and all the camera tricks. Much in the same way Luca Guadagnino did in Challengers (2024) with seemingly putting a camera on a tennis ball, Adil & Bilall put the camera in all kinds of weird perspectives. Obviously, given how gun-heavy this series has been, at several points Adil & Bilall put the camera seemingly on the guns of Mike and Marcus. In one scene, the camera is placed inside Marcus' wristwatch. It's difficult for me to remember a lot of the action in the previous films. It all becomes forgettable after awhile, but the final action sequence here feels a lot like it's copying or ripping off the final sequence in the 2020 flick.
However, there's a lot of over-the-top action that felt more ridiculous, even more ridiculous for something paying homage to Michael Bay. It's more akin to the ridiculous action in the recent The Fast and the Furious franchise. Most audiences are used to all the comic book action from the MCU or DCEU, or even video game adaptations like Uncharted (2022), that action films made today might feel the need to up the ante. In fact, there is an aerial sequence here that reminded me of the one in Uncharted. The final sequence, appropriate for the Miami, Florida, setting, involves an alligator, specifically an albino one, which signifies how over-the-top things get. Yet, it does become highly entertaining, even as Adil & Bilall's camera tricks become distracting.
While the film sets up a Marcus-centric story line that goes nowhere, it does give a spotlight to a member of Marcus' family. Dennis Greene plays Reggie McDonald, the son-in-law to Marcus who is a U.S. Marine. According to IMDB, Greene's only credits are Bad Boys II, Bad Boys for Life and this one. I can't say that Greene was memorable at all in either of the previous films, but he is absolutely memorable here, as the film intentionally gives him a showcase scene. For an industry that is in need of more action stars of color, Dennis Greene is one that I hope gets more roles in other action films.
Finally, the film picks up with a story line from the 2020 entry. Jacob Scipio made his feature film debut in Bad Boys for Life in which he played Armando Aretas, an enforcer for a Mexican drug cartel. He becomes a hit-man who kills a series of people, including police captain, Conrad Howard, played by Joe Pantoliano (Memento and The Matrix). This film introduces Conrad's daughter, Judy Howard, played by Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul and Veep). Judy wants revenge against Armando for killing her dad. It's revealed that Armando was the son of Mike Lowrey and Mike didn't know it until after Armando tried to kill Mike. This film is in many ways the redemption of Armando vis-à-vis his interactions with Judy and her daughter.
Like Greene, this film spotlights Scipio as a sexy, action star to watch. Yes, the previous film spotlighted Scipio quite a bit. Yet, he played the villain last time. Scipio appeared in other action franchises, such as Expend4bles (2023), but this film spotlights him and establishes him as an action star to root for. He's playing a Latino bad-ass, even though I'm not sure he actually is Latino, but he's a person of color who is convincing either way.
Rated R for strong violence, language and some sexual references.
Running Time: 1 hr. and 55 mins.
In theaters.