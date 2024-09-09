Tim Burton started working in Hollywood as an animator for the Walt Disney Company. However, his first feature was Pee-wee's Big Adventure (1985), which would establish him as the go-to person for darkly comedic films. That label was solidified with his sophomore feature, Beetlejuice (1988), which introduced most Americans at the time to Burton's gothic sensibilities. Those sensibilities would continue throughout Burton's entire career. Burton is even credited with reinvigorating goth culture in mainstream Hollywood, which certainly was the case with Burton's third feature, Batman (1989), which stands as his second-biggest film in terms of box office return. The only one better is Alice in Wonderland (2010), which made over a billion in the box office. That 2010 blockbuster marked a turning point. Most of Burton's films after that weren't connecting as his previous ones did. He was nominated for an Academy Award for his film Frankenweenie (2012), but that was an adaptation of a stop-motion project he did back in the 80's. None of his newer live-action work had been hitting.
Burton hadn't done a sequel in 30 years. He did a sequel to his super-hero blockbuster, but it didn't fare as well. He's done remakes or reboots of famous franchises like Planet of the Apes (2001) and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005), but he had steered clear of sequels. Given his somewhat slump in the decades or so since Alice in Wonderland, it makes sense that he would reach back to his earlier work for inspiration. His 1988 cult classic has had other media spawn from it and given Hollywood's current nostalgia kick for everything from the 80's and 90's, it's not surprising that this sequel has finally been resurrected. Often, the nostalgia from Hollywod is quite hollow, but it seems as if Burton has tapped into his creative juices from back then and has found a bit of his mojo again.
Michael Keaton (Batman and Beetlejuice) reprises his role as the titular character, a horny ghost and troublemaker demon who describes himself as a bio-exorcist. Most exorcists get rid of ghosts and demons who are haunting a home. Beetlejuice is the reverse. He likes to get ride of living people, so that ghosts or the undead have homes all to themselves. He also is a trickster and a prankster who likes to pull all kinds of gross or disgusting jokes on whomever he encounters. He's been a ghost for hundreds of years and is a bit tired of it. There are ways for him to return to the mortal world or the land of the living. One way is for him to marry a person who's alive. He tried to do so in the 1988 film but his plans were thwarted.
Winona Ryder (Edward Scissorhands and Heathers) reprises her role of Lydia Deetz, a goth girl who realized that she's a medium and has the power to see ghosts or the undead. It's because of which that Beetlejuice targeted her for marriage. When she was a teenager, she lived with her father and her stepmother who moved into a New England home in a small, rural town named Winter River that happened to have been haunted by Beetlejuice. Yes, she was very goth. She looked like a teenage and perhaps more depressed version of Elvira: Mistress of the Dark (1988). It only makes sense that 30 years later, Lydia would be employed in the same job as Elvira in her 1988 flick. Lydia is a TV hostess. Yet, her show is more akin to Ghost Hunters (2004) than the one Elvira had.
Lydia has since moved away from that New England home and is now living in New York City. Her father still lives in Winter River but her stepmother has moved to Manhattan in order to pursue her eccentric art career. Her stepmom is Delia Deetz, portrayed again by Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek and Best in Show). O'Hara continues to be a scene-stealer and probably gets the funniest lines of anybody in this film, even more so than Keaton. She's always able to garner a laugh in almost every moment she's on screen. Unlike the first film, her role here is more to help to underline the issues of motherhood.
Jenna Ortega (Wednesday and Scream) co-stars as Astrid Deetz, the daughter to Lydia. She attends a boarding school where she's constantly bullied by students because her mom has become a famous TV hostess that claims to be able to see and speak to ghosts. Astrid has gone in the opposite direction. She's more than just a skeptic. She doesn't believe in ghosts or the after life at all. She was always more of a daddy's girl and apparently her father had a bit of a goth streak to him, but when her father died, Astrid became less connected to her goth side and less connected to her mother all together.
Much like the first film, the antics of the titular character aren't the main focus of the conflict for probably the first half of the film. The film feels divided between what Beetlejuice is doing in the so-called Netherworld, which is this undead workplace comedy where bureaucratic nightmares literally come to life and what Lydia is doing in the mortal world, which consists of her juggling her professional and personal life, including trying to reconcile with her estranged daughter who doesn't like her potential stepfather, played by Justin Theroux (The Leftovers and Six Feet Under). For a while, it seems unlikely that Beetlejuice and Lydia's story lines would ever cross and the two would be siloed.
Currently, Burton is dating Italian actress, Monica Bellucci (The Matrix Reloaded and Bram Stoker's Dracula). It's not surprising that she would have a role in this film. Bellucci plays a ghost and femme fatale who is out for revenge. She's hyped up as a really scary figure. She's probably the most terrifying thing in this film as first presented. However, her character ends up being rather inconsequential in the end. Her role here felt as if it were Burton giving his girlfriend a role simply because she was his girlfriend. It didn't feel vital or necessary to the story. It's almost as if it was inserted as an afterthought, afterlife thought.
Otherwise, I think that the film is really funny and comes up with some clever things, which broadens the scope of the original film. Its plotting feels a little slow at first, but it eventually kicks into gear and becomes a fun ride that I enjoyed and was laughing throughout. My favorite gag was probably the so-called "Soul Train." The film even somehow makes Keaton's character even more gross and disgusting. The previous entry won the Oscar for Best Makeup and what they do with some prosthetics and even VFX here were great. What this film does for the song "MacArthur Park" probably won't be the same as what the previous film did for "Banana Boat," but it was still a fun and silly musical number. It was released two months in advance, but this film ends up being a perfect flick for Halloween.
Rated PG-13 for macabre and bloody images, language and brief drug use.
Running Time: 1 hr. and 44 mins.
In theaters.