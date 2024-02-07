Nominated for Best Documentary Feature at the 96th Academy Awards, this film is also up for a BAFTA and a DGA Award. It won the IDA Award and has been critically acclaimed since its limited theatrical release in the summer of 2023. It probably won't win the Oscar. Most predictions have it second to bottom. There are some on Gold Derby that have it at the top. What could be in the film's favor or its detriment is that it is very similar to the previous winner at the 95th Academy Awards. This film is akin to Navalny (2022). That previous winner was about Alexei Navalny, a political activist in Russia and political candidate himself who opposed Vladimir Putin, the current President of Russia and a veritable dictator who imprisoned and allegedly killed his political opponents.
Here, this film is basically the same. Yet, it's set in Uganda in East Africa. Its subject is Bobi Wine, a pop star who does reggae, dancehall and afrobeat. He was featured in a song from the Disney film, The Queen of Katwe (2016). He grew up in the slums of Kampala, the capital city of Uganda, and really identifies with the working-class and impoverished people of his country. Fortunately, he was able to rise up and study law in school, eventually running for office in the parliament. Uganda's version of Vladimir Putin is Yoweri Museveni, a military general who took power in 1986 in what was essentially a coup. He's maintained his control over the country for over 30 years. As protests grow over Museveni's presidency, there is an ever-growing abuse of protesters. Many are imprisoned, beaten up or killed.
The majority of the footage in this documentary, co-directed by Moses Bwayo, a sound mixer on The Queen of Katwe, is of the various protests that occurred from 2016 to 2021. Bwayo and his co-director, Christopher Sharp make a case for the state-sanctioned violence that occurred against people who are only exercising their freedom of speech or freedom of expression. Over the course of five years, Bwayo and Sharp also make a case as to how Museveni attempted to interfere with any kind of political opposition using the police and military unjustly. Even at one point, Museveni's government shuts down the Internet the day before the election in order to squash political opposition's ability to communicate.
Like Navalny, Bobi Wine is arrested and imprisoned himself. During which, his wife Barbara Kyagulanyi aka "Barbie," steps up as a presence in the film. The two met while both were working in the theater. We get a little bit about their love story. We see that they have four children. She becomes a very sympathetic soul, as she struggles with the danger and threats surrounding her and her family, as a result of her husband's political actions. She's saddened and scared, but she seems resolute and supportive of what her husband is fighting for.
We don't really get a sense of where Bobi Wine stands on other political issues. We know that Bobi Wine accuses Museveni's government of corruption and abuse of power. We see what happens to protesters at rallies. However, that only scratches the surface of the corruption and abuses at Museveni's government allegedly. Bobi Wine creates songs that complains about the cost of things like education being too high. The documentary never explains what policy he would enact, if he were president. Given that Bobi Wine ran for president in Uganda's 2021 election, it's a valid question. When it comes to any of the major issues both social and economic, we get little to nothing.
There's a vague sense that Bobi Wine is a liberal guy. He seems to lean toward liberal politics or to the left. There's also a strong sense that Museveni leans toward the right. Yet, we never get any firm policy positions from Bobi Wine. He keeps repeating the phrase about freedom, but both the left and the right throw around that word, depending on the issue. We don't get a lot of policy positions in Navalny either, but that film focused on Navalny's poisoning and functioned as an investigation into that specific crime. The filmmakers of that 2022 Oscar-winner had so much material, including damning evidence, that one could forgive the lack of any exploration of Navalny's politics.
This film shows us rally after rally and how protestors are abused and arrested. It can be affecting but also repetitive. Navalny was less about Navalny's campaign, but this film is indeed about Bobi Wine's campaign. To follow him to election day and not explore his policies or his stances on issues affecting Ugandans feels insufficient. It's clear that Museveni has his supporters and don't believe he's corrupt or believe the accusations against him. In that case, addressing them on the issues feels like a necessary tactic. Without it, Bobi Wine simply comes across as a man with passion and compassion but not a lot of substance.
Rated PG-13 for strong violent content and bloody images.
Running Time: 1 hr. and 53 mins.
Available on Hulu and Disney +.