Before going any further, this is a dark comedy where we're supposed to laugh at a person's brutal murder. If that's not something for you, you might want to turn away now. One of the filmmakers is Ethan Coen of the famous Coen brothers, so dark comedy in the vein of Fargo (1996) is to be expected. All of the brutal violence has an air of silliness. However, the violence plot is almost incidental. At times, it feels tacked onto this film's real intentions. In order to get a big-screen, wide release, a violence plot was likely required or the fact that Ethan Coen is the co-writer shows the portions he wrote, as opposed to the portions written by the other co-writer, Tricia Cooke, aka Coen's real-life spouse who identifies as lesbian and queer.
This film's real intentions are to follow two young lesbians from Philadelphia in 1999 who go on a road trip to Tallahassee, Florida. The two stop at various lesbian bars along the way, and the film feels like it simply wants to be a trek through lesbian culture from the north to the south, but the film doesn't spend too much time reveling in that culture. It peaks into that culture but never really dives into it. Its intentions also seem to want to explore the same-sex relationship between said young women.
Margaret Qualley (Maid and The Leftovers) stars as Jamie, a lesbian in the City of Brotherly Love, and Sisterly Affection, who is dating a female cop and is living with said cop. Jamie doesn't appear to have a job of her own. Our introduction to her is Jamie cheating on her cop girlfriend, Sukie, played by Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart and Lady Bird). We learn nothing substantial about Jamie's relationship, which would be fine, if Sukie didn't continually show up and become a plot point in this narrative. We do get that Jamie is originally from Texas and has a southern accent, which is akin to the accent to the female protagonist in Fargo.
Geraldine Viswanathan (Bad Education and Blockers) co-stars as Marion, the other lesbian from Philadelphia who has a boring office job, which she hates. She's good friends with Jamie, but, personality-wise, she's practically a polar opposite. Whereas Jamie is brash and street smart, Marion is very reserved and book-smart. If this dynamic sounds familiar, it was seen in the recent Booksmart (2019). That 2019 comedy also had another dynamic that is echoed here. That dynamic is one female friend pushing the other out of her comfort zone. One pushes the other to have more fun in a way that basically means being more sexual.
A lot of the film is this dynamic repeated, not over and over, but enough times. The film pivots though somewhat quickly and becomes instead a bit of a romance between Jamie and Marion. In that, there's some sweet and raunchy moments that make this whole thing a bit fun. It's similar to Fire Island (2022) where it seems as if there isn't a pending romance between them. Jamie is simply trying to get Marion to have sex with whomever like in that 2022 Emmy nominee. The film does have that this dynamic change, but there isn't an underlining reason as to why.
Instead, the film gives floor to the aforementioned, violence plot. It also gives the floor to Oscar-nominee Colman Domingo (The Color Purple and Rustin) but not enough time is spent with him. We're instead thrust into the bickering of two gangsters or rather two henchmen that ultimately didn't add up to much, as such I never felt the danger from them, which might have been the point. They're seemingly additional comic relief that again felt not needed. Finally, I didn't get all the psychedelic scenes sandwiched in here. I also didn't understand the cameo from Miley Cyrus.
Rated R for crude sexual content, full nudity, language and some violent content.
Running Time: 1 hr. and 24 mins.
In theaters.