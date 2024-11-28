It's rare for a film that won Best Picture at the Oscars to get a sequel. It happened for The Godfather (1972). It happened for Rocky (1976) and it happened for The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King (2003), although arguably the films that came after Return of the King were prequels. Same difference though! The original Gladiator (2000), directed by Ridley Scott, was nominated for 12 Academy Awards, winning five, including Best Visual Effects, Best Sound, Best Costume Design, Best Actor and Best Picture. It was a hit at the box office, making nearly a half-billion. Reportedly, a sequel was in the works immediately after all of those wins. However, the company that owned the film, DreamWorks, was sold to Paramount Pictures in 2006 and the sequel's development was stopped. It took over a decade for the sequel to be picked back up. Ideas for its Oscar-winning star, Russell Crowe, to be in the sequel were abandoned and instead the film focuses on the son of Crowe's character and what we have is essentially the son experiencing the exact same thing.
Paul Mescal (All of Us Strangers and Aftersun) stars as Lucius Verus Aurelius aka "Hanno," the son of Maximus, the character played by Russell Crowe in the previous film. He's also the son of Lucilla, the daughter of the former emperor of Ancient Rome. Lucilla had her son sent away after Maximus died and Hanno grew up in Africa in an area known as Numidia, which is just across the Mediterranean Sea from Italy in what is now known as Algeria. Hanno fell in love with a female warrior there named Arishat and even married her. It's clear that Hanno is a soldier and possibly a military leader like his father but in Numidia. Hanno's story basically is a carbon copy of Maximus' story, so it's obvious what's going to happen and that he is going to spend the rest of the film out for revenge.
Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian and The Last of Us) co-stars as General Acacius, a military leader in Rome who is ordered to invade Numidia and capture it for the Roman empire. He's an incredible soldier and has to lead the Roman forces by water across the Mediterranean. Scott didn't have any epic battles at sea in the 2000 film, but he opens this sequel with one, even though one might question the strategy of what they're attacking, how and why. This initial sequence mimics the opening battle in the 2000 action adventure where the Romans fought the Germans. The difference is that in the 2000 film, we're meant to be on the side of the Romans. Here, it's the reverse. We're not meant to be on the side of the Romans this time. We're meant to be on the side of the Numidians or the Berber people, aka "the barbarians."
We're meant to be on the Numidian side but only for this one scene. We're ostensibly supposed to care about them because they are a free people whose land is being invaded by Romans and if we leave it at that superficial premise, then yes, it makes sense to be on the Numidian side. However, at no other point does the film ever attempt to explain much more about the Numidian people. The only reason that Hanno is on its side is because his wife is supposedly from Numidia. Hanno's hatred of Rome seems to have originated before the opening battle but a lot of his hatred is fueled by the battle itself.
Denzel Washington (Training Day and Glory) also co-stars as Macrinus, a former slave who now works at providing warriors for the emperor's games in the Colosseum. After the Numidians are conquered and a lot of their soldiers captured, Macrinus gets or buys some of the prisoners. When he sees Hanno standout as the best fighter of all the potential warriors, Macrinus wants to use him to get closer to the twin emperors who are currently controlling Rome. Macrinus thinks that he can use Hanno to overthrow the emperors, especially since Hanno is filled with rage and really wants vengeance.
In the 2000 flick, Maximus is also fueled by vengeance. That film did a great job of underscoring the point of the famous maxim, "He who seeks revenge digs two graves." Maximus pursues revenge and as a result it ends up destroying him. This film, written by David Scarpa (Napoleon and All the Money in the World) doesn't heed that lesson. One could argue that this film does do so and it gets to a point where Hanno abandons his need for revenge. Yet, the film does end with him killing the man who kills someone he loves. It might not be his initial target but it's basically the same thing.
Most people probably won't care about the morality of this film. Most people will probably be drawn to the over-the-top fight sequences, which increasingly get crazier and crazier as the film progresses. Most of those crazy fights that occur in the Colosseum were less interesting in their actual depiction but more so for what must have been the logistics behind them that this film doesn't really depict. At one point, we see Hanno fight a series of large, wild animals. At another point, we see him fight atop a ship that is floating on water inside the Colosseum. I was less interested in who won those fights, as the outcome was obvious, but I was more interested in how they managed to wrangle all those wild animals into the Colosseum or how they managed to get enough water in the Colosseum in order to float those huge boats, as well as how they managed to dry it out for the following fights.
Despite the film's title, I was less interested in the muscularity and machismo that are the various fights we see in this blockbuster. I was more interested in the melodrama that was Hanno reuniting with his estranged mother, Lucilla, played by Connie Nielsen (Wonder Woman and Gladiator). Unfortunately, we're meant to believe that she hadn't seen her son in 16 years and there's no explanation as to why. Yes, she sent her son away after Maximus' death to protect him, but there's no explanation as to why she never went back for him in all of those 16 years. At one point, it seemed as if Lucilla might be thrown into the Colosseum ring to fight. We see a female fighter in the opening battle in Numidia but we never see any female fighters in the Colosseum. It would've been interesting if the film had depicted female fighters.
Otherwise, we're meant to revel in the political machinations of Macrinus. He schemes to overthrow the Roman emperors. Instead of one, there are two emperors currently in power. They're twins, as spoiled and as entitled as Joaquin Phoenix's character in the 2000 film. Yet, they might be more paranoid and more insane, if not a million-times more childish and flamboyant. I'd compare them to the recent character portrayed by Shia LaBeouf in Megalopolis (2024). However, Washington is probably the most entertaining presence here, even when he's at times hamming it up. Unfortunately, the revenge aspect is basically turned toward him and it's odd because of all the characters, Washington's is the most like Russell Crowe's, if Maximus had lived and become somewhat jaded. Not having Hanno realize this is this film's most missed opportunity.
Rated R for strong bloody violence.
Running Time: 2 hrs. and 28 mins.
