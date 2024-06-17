It's been nearly a decade to the day since the release of Inside Out (2015), which grossed over three-fourth of a billion dollars. It won Best Animated Feature at the 88th Academy Awards. It was directed by Pete Docter who was one of the initial and foundational animators at Pixar, helping to craft some of the most consequential films at that company, now owned by Disney. Docter directed Up (2009), which garnered him his first Oscar for Best Animated Feature. It was also the first Pixar film to be nominated for the main prize of Best Picture. No doubt, Docter is a creative genius, as his title is chief creative officer. It's no question why a sequel would be made and it's no wonder why it would follow the template established by Peter Docter in that 2015 hit. It's no wonder because the same screenwriter returns, that of Meg LeFauve, even though this sequel has a new director in Kelsey Mann, making his feature debut at the helm.
If one remembers that 2015 template, then you won't be surprised by anything that happens here. The 2015 film anthropomorphizes human emotions. The setting is mainly inside the head of a young girl, as she deals with changes in her life and gets control of her internal reactions to those changes. The central conflict is between Joy, voiced by Amy Poehler (Parks and Recreation and Saturday Night Live), and Sadness, voiced by Phyllis Smith (The OA and The Office). Joy is a tall, yellow and totally optimistic person. Sadness is a short, blue and totally pessimistic person. Joy is reminiscent of Poehler's character from Parks and Recreation or the character of Tigger from The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1977), whereas Sadness is reminiscent of Eeyore, the donkey or Debbie Downer from Poehler's other show Saturday Night Live (1975).
The 2015 film was a struggle of which emotion should be in control, Joy or Sadness, or which you should let influence you more. Joy was a control-freak who had to learn to let go a little and the film concluded with Joy also learning that both emotions were valid and a human should have both emotions influence them in equal measure or in a balanced way. Both emotions as all emotions are necessary. Joy wanted to suppress Sadness or have Sadness not influence their human at all. Yet, by the end, Joy learned to work together with Sadness. This film is essentially the same thing. The only difference is that instead of Sadness, Joy has to struggle against a new emotion called "Anxiety."
Maya Hawke (Asteroid City and Stranger Things) voices Anxiety, a new emotion that arrives once their human named Riley becomes a teenager, turning 13-years-old. Anxiety is basically a worry wort. She wants to protect Riley and make sure that Riley has a happy life, but she does so by constantly worrying about the bad or negative things that could happen and trying to avoid those things, even if it means going against things that Riley believes or valued when she was a child.
While this film is a bit or even a lot of a carbon copy of the 2015 title, one new thing is this concept of putting Riley's memories, which are represented as glass marbles or slightly bigger spheres, into a pool of water. These spheres produce threads or strings that shoot upward like tree roots into the headquarters of Riley's mind where Joy and the other emotions live. Those threads tie together into a knot or bow that becomes Riley's "sense of self." It's a representation of what Riley believes or values in the core of who she is. Joy has spent time since the last film, which in the film's chronology has been a year, fashioning a specific sense of self. The conflict comes when Anxiety wants to rip out the threads that Joy has planted and make a new sense of self for Riley.
The mechanics are slightly different, but the same basic premise remains. That basic premise is Joy battling a more negative emotion. It ends the same way, except instead of Joy learning to let go, it's Anxiety who has to learn to let go. It might be a template, but the filmmakers execute that template effectively. It's an action adventure that's colorful, engaging, paced extremely well, great characterizations and funny with gags or puns that might be lame or obvious but are utilized fluidly. It's a film that visualizes mental concepts, such as a "stream of consciousness" or a "brainstorm" in literal ways, but it does so in a cute manner, as to make it acceptable. I feel like the pitch for this film was what is a cartoon way of visualizing an anxiety attack and what Mann crafts works very well here.
Rated PG for thematic elements.
Running Time: 1 hr. and 36 mins.
In theaters.