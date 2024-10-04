This film has an interesting premise. A teenage girl gets a visit from her older self from 20 years in the future. That older self gives the younger self advice on how to make her life better. That advice is mostly about spending more time with her family and building stronger relationships with her brother and mother in particular. It's also about appreciating them for who they are and what they like. However, the greater advice comes in who she should love in a romantic sense or not. Literally, the older self tells the younger self not to fall in love with a particular person. Obviously, when someone tells a teenager or any young person not to do something, that will only make the young person want to do that thing even more. Narrative-speaking, it's an obvious and fairly cliché path that this film is going to take. Ultimately, it lands on the famous quote from Lord Alfred Tennyson that says, "Tis better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all."
However, this film is only a cursory examination of that quote. It's more of an ideal for which one should hope, but this film isn't about really delving into what the reality of that ideal would be or look like. Essentially, it's a story about grief and how to handle grief and loss. The question arises that a person perhaps shouldn't love someone if one knew that that person would be lost. It's an interesting question that doesn't necessarily have a right or wrong answer. This film, written and directed by Megan Park (The Fallout), might suggest that there is a wrong answer. Yet, that answer either right or wrong isn't the real focus of this film.
Maisy Stella (Nashville) stars as Elliott, a young Canadian woman who has just turned 18 years-old. She's finished with high school and is celebrating her last summer before going to the University of Toronto. She lives with her family, her father, mother and two younger brothers. Her family owns a cranberry farm where she has probably worked all her life. She's very eager to get away from the farm and live in the big city. She lives near a lake and she likes to spend time riding her small motorboat on that lake. She has two friends with whom she spends a lot of time. She seems like your average, Gen Z girl. She's even gay and her sexuality doesn't seem to be an issue with anyone. Basically, she's a very well adjusted, teenage lesbian.
Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus and Parks and Recreation) co-stars as Elliott at the age of 39. One night, older Elliott just appears and starts talking to younger Elliott. There's no explanation for how or why she was able to time travel and be over 20 years in the past. She speaks as if she's able to exist in the past and future at the same time. This is one of those small-scale films where the science-fiction is not the point. The sci-fi is mainly a crutch to explore that aforementioned question. Even though she doesn't look like younger Elliott, personality-wise and temperament, there is a bit of a match. Older Elliott does come across as more mature, but, as it's revealed later, perhaps not much wiser.
Percy Hynes White (Wednesday and The Gifted) plays Chad, a teenager who's also in his last summer before college. He works as a laborer on the cranberry farm of Elliott's family. His family used to own a cranberry farm, so he has experience. He also has experience with working as a mechanic, so he's able to fix Elliott's boat. He also likes to go swimming at the same part of the lake that Elliott does. She's never met him before because it seems that this summer is his first time working at her family's farm. He's multilingual. He's funny and charming. To make a long story short, he becomes Elliott's love interest.
Chad has long hair and arguably effeminate features. If Chad said that they were nonbinary, that would have been an interesting twist or take, but arguably he's a straight, white guy. This is only a point of contention because initially it's established that Elliott is gay. It's how she identifies. At the beginning of the film, we see her kissing and having sex with another young woman named Chelsea, played by Alexandria Rivera. After developing feelings for Chad, Elliott questions if she's actually bisexual, pan-sexual or any other identity within the LGBTQ or queer community that doesn't limit a person to just same-sex attraction. Now, as a story about such a person coming-out and realizing their bisexuality or sexual fluidity, I think the film is fine. I'm also sure that there are probably plenty of people who have had the experience of Elliott of thinking they were strictly lesbian but later realized they were bisexual.
However, her relationship with Chad could be seen on the outside as a heterosexual one. It's not because of how Elliott identifies. She wouldn't say she's heterosexual and the external perception wouldn't matter in real life. However, this is a film. It's a narrative, getting mainstream treatment, so ostensibly it's doing what so many other romance or romantic-comedies have done and that's depict yet another heterosexual relationship. Not only is it yet another heterosexual relationship, it's with yet another white guy. I have nothing against the relationship. It's simply the case that it's typical and rather unremarkable.
Where this film tries to make this relationship more is through Elliott questioning her identity, but it's not fair because her gay or lesbian identity is reduced to her merely having sex with Chelsea, a character that barely has more than two lines of dialogue in this entire film. We learn so much about Chad, his backstory and his aspirations. Conversely, we learn nothing about Chelsea, other than she's a woman of color. Yet, she's so easily dismissed. If the film had allowed the Chelsea character to have more of a voice and more of a presence in this narrative at all, I would feel differently. Unfortunately, this film doesn't give Chelsea, ostensibly a Black lesbian, any kind of agency or even much of a voice, which historically would be considered racist and homophobic because we're led to believe that Elliott's true love is with this white heterosexual one.
