This film is about same-sex marriage in church. In the United States and a lot of countries, same-sex marriage is currently legal. There are some Christian denominations that will bless a same-sex couple who is marrying. However, the Catholic Church and many others including the Anglican Church oppose gay weddings and won't allow them to be officiated within church walls, at least not part of regular rituals or pre-approved events. A lot of churches refuse to recognize them, stating marriage as between one man and one woman.
Plenty of people see this as discrimination. Plenty of LGBTQ people are born and raised in the church. Plenty of LGBTQ people are religious and would love to exchange vows in their church. LGBTQ people do serve in churches or are literally employed by churches. In 2003, Gene Robinson become the first openly gay priest to be elected as a bishop. Obviously, there were tons of gay priests before him. The church allows the ordaining of gay men as long as they make a vow of celibacy. However, many denominations allow ordained men to marry a woman and likely do so in the church. Yet, gay clergy have to do so outside the church.
Richard Short (Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan and Vinyl) stars as Peter Simmons, a gay vicar for the Anglican church in New Zealand. He's technically a priest. People call him reverend. He used to be married to a woman with whom he has an adult daughter, which means Peter is in his mid to late 40's. Unfortunately, he's a widow. His wife died after 15 years of marriage. Part of Peter's ministry includes him visiting the local prison and counseling inmates.
Nick Afoa in his feature debut co-stars as Jason Ioane, a football coach who leads a youth team for the same church where Peter works. In fact, Peter got or at least recommended Jason for the job. Jason was a former inmate at the same prison where Peter visits. That's how the two met. After Jason got out of prison and after Peter's wife died, the two men became a romantic couple. They love each other and have been together long enough that the two are considering marriage. This film doesn't explore it, but seeing Peter and Jason's courtship would've been compelling. However, the film starts with them already dating.
Jason is fine with getting married outside the church, but Peter pushes for a wedding inside the church. He knows the church's policy or how it will react. Yet, Peter starts pushing for it, mainly in the media. Peter has a regular role on a local, popular radio show. He puts up a billboard and he goes to journalists, pressuring the church to allow their marriage officially. This causes a backlash in the public and with the church itself, which starts to negatively impact Jason who receives the brunt of the bad press, mainly due to his criminal past.
Director and co-writer Paul Oremland gets incredible performances from his two actors, especially Short who has a charm and sense of humor to him that is very attractive, making him a presence that pulls along a plot that is clearly a fool's errand. Unless they went to a different church, a gay wedding was never going to happen at Jason's church officially. HBO's Six Feet Under (2001) dealt with a gay clergyman, but that series was more about coming-out. LOGO's Noah's Arc (2005) also dealt with gay marriage in the church, which was about recognizing the hypocrisy, bigotry and futility of the church, ultimately rejecting that church.
Oremland basically ends up in the same place, as Noah's Arc, but this film metaphorically has Peter bang his head against a wall for pretty much its entire run-time. His film has an interesting contrast where we see Peter being the priest, but, ironically, he's the more progressive and positive person. Peter didn't come out as gay until late in life but he doesn't seem to have much of any internalized homophobia. Yet, Jason has the most internalized homophobia, despite having come out sooner and having lived openly gay for much longer than Peter.
This film also explores an interesting cultural aspect of Jason's character. Jason is Samoan. In Samoan culture, they tend to be very tolerant of transgender people but not gay people or homosexuality. Jason is visited by his nephew, Billy, played by Joe Malu Folau. Billy is known as a "fa'afafine," which is a person who is born male but identifies more as female. Polynesians consider fa'afafine to be a third gender, but non-Pacific Islanders would just consider them to be transgender. Yet, Samoans have been accepting of these transgender people going back hundreds of years. The problem is that gay sex for men is illegal in Samoa, which is why Jason lives in New Zealand. It also explains why Jason is resentful of Billy.
Oremland has this interesting cultural aspect, which is why his ending felt very strange and out of left field. Without spoiling it, the ending basically makes Billy into an unexpected character that pushes that character into "magical" territory. Billy becomes a "Magical Transgender" type of character. This would potentially be fine, but Oremland doesn't really lay the groundwork. This magical aspect comes out of nowhere. Oremland might argue that this magical aspect comes out of the religion, either Christian or Polynesian religion, but it felt nonsensical and out of left field. I wasn't a fan of Taika Waititi's Next Goal Wins (2023), but the fa'afafine character in Waititi's film was not dismissed in such a fantastical or magical way.
Not Rated but for mature audiences.
Running Time: 1 hr. and 30 mins.
Available on Dekkoo and VOD.