Adapting Isabel Wilkerson's best-selling 2020 nonfiction work, this film is about Wilkerson's life around the time that she was writing that book. It's a fictionalized accounting of what she experienced and what influenced her in the year right before the book was published. The killing of Trayvon Martin in 2012 prompted a newspaper editor to ask Wilkerson to write a piece trying to make sense of it. However, Wilkerson didn't really embark on researching and authoring what would become a nearly 500-page tome until 2015 when she experienced a personal tragedy. It resulted in Wilkerson visiting Germany and India because she saw connections between race relations in the United States and the bigotries in those other countries.
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor (King Richard and When They See Us) stars as Isabel Wilkerson, the first African American woman to win a Pulitzer Prize in journalism. Around the time of Martin's death, she is promoting her first book. A friend and editor, Amari Selvan, played by Blair Underwood (When They See Us and L.A. Law), asks her to write about race relations in the wake of the 2012 tragedy. She resists because she doesn't see it as a simple case of racism. Besides, she has an elderly mother who perhaps needs to be put in a retirement or nursing home, but Isabel doesn't want her mother to go there. Isabel wants to focus on caring for her mother herself and not focus on some article.
Jon Bernthal (King Richard and The Walking Dead) co-stars as Brett Hamilton, a financial analyst from Atlanta, Georgia. He is the husband of Isabel. Besides one fight, he is portrayed as this loving and supportive, White man. The film doesn't really explore much about him. It's only after the film, during a Google search, that the true nature of his life, including his children and medical issues are revealed. Bernthal is of course handsome and charming, so he's no question a likeable presence, but there's more to him that the film leaves out. There are some interracial issues between Isabel and Brett that the film mentions, but there isn't much exploration of that.
Obviously, writer-director Ava DuVernay can't fit everything in a 2-hour narrative. Things had to be left out, so the focus can lean more on Isabel's researching of the book. Apparently, that research didn't begin in earnest until the Unite the Right rally in 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia, which resulted in neo-Nazis and antisemitic people stirring up a lot of trouble, including the death of an innocent woman. That 2017 incident triggered Isabel to think about the history of the Nazis, going back to the 1930's and the roots of the Holocaust. This leads her to go on a trip to Germany where she finds a connection between policy enacted by the Nazis against Jewish people and policy enacted against African Americans.
Isabel ends her research with a trip to India because she finds a connection between those same policies enacted against African Americans, particularly in the Jim Crow south, to policies enacted against a group of people in India. Those people are known as Dalit or "untouchables," which is the name for the lowest stratum in India's caste system. India's caste is a way of segregating people often by occupation. Isabel finds that Black anthropologists in the 1930's who visited Nazi Germany conducted a study that bridged that connection between the caste system and racism in the U.S.
DuVernay depicts vignettes of these anthropologists. We learn a little bit about Allison Davis, played by Isha Blaaker (Fear the Walking Dead). I'm not sure though these vignettes add much. These vignettes show us moments of bigotry but it's not enough to flesh out the points. They echo incidents of racism today, but echoes of discrimination across time or cultures aren't new or particularly insightful observations.
The film is essentially Isabel seeing these connections and then coming to the conclusion that the racism in the United States or even the antisemitism in Nazi Germany is an aspect or extension of the caste system identified in India. What was unclear is if she comes to believe that racism therefore doesn't exist or isn't what is at play. It's not clear if she believes racism is a child of the caste system or if racism is a misnomer. In one scene, involving a family reunion, Isabel says slavery was the result of caste not racism. Those who want to argue, such as former U.N. ambassador and 2024 Presidential candidate Nikki Haley, that the United States is not a racist country and those in states like Florida who want to limit books or education on racism, now have Wilkerson's avatar here as a defense or justification.
Having not read Wilkerson's book, I don't know all the nuances and details she dives into. I can't imagine that there aren't arguments explored there that perhaps had to be excluded in this film. At one point, it's suggested that the Nazis and the Jews were the same "race." It's said that they were both essentially White people. However, there are superficial differences, such that Nazis considered themselves to be the Aryan race and Jews to be the Semitic race.
Niecy Nash-Betts (When They See Us and Reno 911!) rounds out the cast as Marion, the cousin to Isabel who is very supportive of Isabel's work. She becomes yet another domino to fall in the spectrum of the personal tragedies and losses in Isabel's life. It makes this film comparable to The Iron Claw (2023) in that regard. As such, this film is most effective as a woman experiencing grief and the trauma of missing loved ones. It results in one of the greatest, if not most poignant images that DuVernay has contributed to cinema. It's that of Isabel lying in a bed of dead leaves, as more dead leaves slowly fall around her.
Finally, Isabel talks about not asking questions but instead supplying answers. DuVernay has a metaphor at the end involving renovating a house. Yet, it's just a metaphor. With a lot of voice-over narration, it's odd that no substantial or even realistic policy positions are discussed on how to end this so-called caste system. If this caste system is the issue, then how do we fix it? We don't get that from Isabel, despite her insistence that she supplies answers.
