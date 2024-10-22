Donald Trump is the 45th President of the United States. He was elected in 2016 as the Republican candidate. He's from Queens, New York City. He's the son of a real estate businessman. His father made him the head of the company in 1971, a company that dealt with housing rentals. Over the course of two decades, Donald Trump began renovating skyscrapers or developing other properties like casinos and golf courses. He began licensing his name and investing in other things like sports and pageants. He became known in the media because of his real estate deals, but he didn't become a household name until he hosted and co-produced the reality series, NBC's The Apprentice (2004).
The Trump presidency has been highly controversial. It's also been highly polarizing. Some have argued more controversial than that of President Nixon, resulting in two impeachments and a slew of legal troubles that he's had to face since leaving office. The most controversial thing has been Trump's behavior in the wake of losing the 2020 election to President Biden, but the controversies stem back to his 2016 campaign. This film, written and directed by Ali Abbasi (Holy Spider and Border), attempts to explain how Trump became this controversial figure by exploring what likely was his most influential relationship.
Sebastian Stan (I, Tonya and Captain America: The Winter Soldier) stars as Donald Trump who began as a landlord, working for his dad and having to literally collect rent from impoverished people living in his dad's rundown apartment buildings. The film starts in 1973 when Donald's father was being sued. The U.S. Department of Justice or DOJ charged what was renamed the Trump Organization with racial discrimination against Black people. Donald thinks his dad's company needs a better lawyer in order to stop the federal government from convicting their business. Donald has access to a lot of elite individuals in the upper echelon of New York society, but he seems still naive and very much an outsider. At this time, he's still in his 20's and still very much susceptible to influence. He still seems unsure of himself.
Jeremy Strong (Succession and The Big Short) co-stars as Roy Cohn, a lawyer in New York who worked in the DOJ. He used to be an Assistant U.S. attorney. He was famously a prosecutor on the Rosenberg espionage trial in 1951. He worked for Senator Joseph McCarthy during his anti-Communist hearings and what was branded the "Lavender Scare." In 1954, Roy returned to New York and worked as a business attorney for 30 years. Roy was just as much of a controversial figure in his time. He was eventually disbarred before he died from AIDS in 1986.
This film follows Donald meeting Roy in 1973 and their relationship till Roy's death in 1986. What started as a professional interaction evolved into a very close friendship between the two. Beyond that, it also became a kind of mentor relationship. Roy mentored Donald and seemingly Roy was a surrogate father to Donald. What we see is the behavior that has been observed in Trump from his 2016 presidential campaign until now can be traced back to lessons that Roy imparted in '73.
The film doesn't dig any further. For example, the racial discrimination allegations that are the basis of the lawsuit, which brings Donald and Roy together, aren't delved any further. We never get what Donald's feelings are about the situation. Many have accused President Trump of racism, but this film never makes a stand either way. It's clear that Roy is racist, homophobic at least publicly, and a lot of other vile things, but we never get Donald's feelings on the topics and he's the titular character.
Because the film's chronology ends with Roy's death, there is nothing about some of the controversial things that Trump does after. One such was the newspaper ad he ran about the Central Park Five. Of course, there is the myriad of xenophobic or Islamophobic things he said during his 2016 campaign. It's like watching a Rocky Balboa film, but stopping after the montage sequence and not showing the fight scene. We see Roy teaching and training Donald with lessons, but we don't see Donald implementing those lessons. He verbally regurgitates them, but we don't see him utilizing them in practice.
One could argue that we do get him utilizing them in regard to Donald's interactions with Mayor Ed Koch, but that doesn't go as far as one might think. There are references to Donald not paying people and running financial shell games, but that pales in comparison to Donald's reaction to Roy having AIDS. Yet, the AIDS panic wasn't unique to Trump. Otherwise, there's not much more to the Donald Trump character. How his friendship with Roy is resolved felt cold and dismissive, which likely was the point, but, by the end even that relationship felt inconsequential. The only interesting thing is watching Sebastian Stan's dead-on impression of the 45th President.
Rated R for sexual content, some graphic nudity, language, sexual assault and drug use.
Running Time: 2 hrs. and 2 mins.
In theaters.