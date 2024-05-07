Anne Hathaway is an Oscar-winning actress. I always thought she was talented, especially for her roles in films like Brokeback Mountain (2005) and The Devil Wears Prada (2006). Over the past decade or so, I haven't regarded her much. I almost forgot about her as an actress as her career has felt rather low-key lately. However, with this film, she certainly has a movie-star quality that's undeniable. It could be for various reasons that she reminded me of Julia Roberts in this film. It's not simply because the premise of this film is very similar to Notting Hill (1999), one of Roberts' top five most successful films in the box office. There's also an effervescence to Hathaway here that reminded me of Julia Roberts from the 90's that even Roberts herself isn't pulling off these days.
Notting Hill is about a store owner who meets a famous actress by accident. It's about celebrity and the ups-and-downs or pitfalls of dating a famous person. This film is essentially the same thing. Except, the famous person is gender-swapped and instead of it being someone who works in the cinema business, it's someone who works in the music business. There's also another wrinkle as to make this film, directed and co-written by Michael Showalter, not be a total rip-off of Notting Hill. Based on the novel by Robinne Lee, the wrinkle is that the romantic couple in question here has a significant age-gap between them.
Hathaway stars as Solène, a single mom living in Los Angeles who is a store owner or to be exact she has an art gallery that sells paintings and pottery. She's divorced after learning that her husband had been lying and cheating on her. She has a 16-year-old daughter with whom she shares custody with her husband. It's not clear how long it's been since she broke up with her husband, but she doesn't seem to be actively dating again. At the start of the film, she's instead planning a camping trip by herself just to get away from it all.
Nicholas Galitzine (Red, White & Royal Blue and Cinderella) co-stars as Hayes Campbell, a 24-year-old singer and member of a boy band called August Moon. The boy band seems like it's patterned after real-life band, One Direction. Hayes himself seems like he's patterned after real-life pop star, Harry Styles. He accidentally meets Solène at the Coachella music festival. What Solène doesn't realize is that Hayes has a habit of dating older women, which is apparently a habit that Harry Styles had as well. The difference is that Harry Styles dated older women who worked in the entertainment business, so they were somewhat used to being in the limelight.
The problem here is that Solène is a simple business owner in Silver Lake. She's not used to the limelight and doesn't want to deal with the possible shame or embarrassment that might come when it's exposed that's she's dating someone so much younger. In real-life, Harry Styles in 2011 started dating a woman 14 years older than him and it stirred controversy. It perhaps wasn't as big a deal in the United States. In 2003, a similar controversy was stirred when Demi Moore started dating Ashton Kutcher. Kutcher wasn't as young as Styles or as young as the relationship depicted in Sofia Coppola's Priscilla (2023), which a lot of people interpreted as a grooming situation.
However, if you take away the grooming aspect in films like Priscilla or May December (2023), the age gap doesn't really feel like an issue. If you take away the gold digging aspect or the exploitative aspect, the age gap isn't an issue at all. An age-gap can be a source of problems. This film slightly hints at those problems, such as slight social awkwardness when interacting with each other's friends, but, because this film is about two, White, well-off, if not wealthy people, the normal and everyday issues, such as station-in-life, aren't a factor. The film is reduced to simply being yet another foray into the world of celebrity, such as handling paparazzi and social media backlash.
Ella Rubin (The Girl from Plainville and Gossip Girl) plays Izzy, the 16-year-old daughter to Solène. The film really tries to make this about the effect that Solène's relationship with Hayes would have on her. This is probably the weakest part of the narrative. The film tries to make this argument that Solène's relationship is having a serious deleterious effect on Izzy's life, particularly her social life. The film never truly convinced me of that deleterious effect, beyond high school histrionics. Except, the film never actually show us those high school histrionics, but merely tosses them off in some lines of dialogue. We simply don't spend enough time with Izzy to really feel this argument from the film.
Finally, it must be pointed out that this is probably the second piece of mainstream media entertainment to be inspired by the life and times of Harry Styles. The first was CBS' Happy Together (2018), a sitcom that was canceled after one season. Showalter has also done better rom-coms. My favorite would probably be his previous one, that of Spoiler Alert (2022). His most successful was probably The Big Sick (2017), but I was also partial to Hello, My Name Is Doris (2015). I would definitely recommend those over this one.
Rated R for language and sexual content.
Running Time: 1 hr. and 57 mins.
In select theaters and Amazon Prime.