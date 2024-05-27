It could be because in the days leading up to seeing this film, I had watched several episodes of Rod Serling's The Twilight Zone (1959). Afterward, I felt as if this film could have been an entry into that classic, black-and-white TV series. The only difference is that there is no science-fiction or supernatural elements here. Serling was also capable of writing or crafting ironic thrillers where the whole thing is either extremely sardonic or veers into nihilism. Some might compare this to a film by Joel and Ethan Coen, particularly their Oscar-winning No Country for Old Men (2007). There is a thematic and aesthetic similarity. Instead of a chase, moving from one place to another, this film, which is the feature debut of writer-director Francis Galluppi, stays in one location and is more of a waiting game that is literally people sitting and counting the minutes.
Actually, Galluppi's film directly references Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho (1960) and if anything, Galluppi is taking his queues not from the Coen brothers but Hitchcock himself. Psycho takes place off the beaten path in an isolated area in the state of Arizona. Instead of Phoenix, which is more in the middle of Arizona, this film takes place in the eponymous county, which is more in the southwest corner near the Mexican border. Psycho involves a vacant motel. This film takes place in a diner that's attached to an equally vacant motel. Psycho involves someone who steals money and tries to get away with it. This film is selfsame. Psycho involves a twist where we shift from one criminal's perspective to another where it becomes whether or not the criminal or criminals will get away with their crimes. This film does likewise.
Jim Cummings (The Wolf of Snow Hollow and Thunder Road) stars as an unnamed man who is on the road to California for his daughter's birthday. We don't get much more information about him, but we get that he sells knives and probably does so by traveling about the state. Given what kind of cars people drive, the rotary phone utilized and another pop culture reference, it's assumed to be the early or mid 1970's. He's dressed rather nice, but it's indicated that he might not be that great at selling these cutlery. It could be assumed that he's not far flung from the titular character in Death of a Salesman (1949).
On his way to Carlsbad, his car runs out of gas and he becomes stranded at a gas station, which is bone dry. Anyone who comes there has to wait until the fuel truck arrives. The Knife Salesman decides to wait at the adjacent diner in a booth doing a crossword puzzle. As he waits, a series of people start arriving. As each person does, the tension only increases and increases. There is a danger that escalates. It builds to a climactic moment, but the film is less about that moment, as it's about the aftermath. There are several zigzags going into and out of that aftermath and Galluppi's film is more about how far it will all go.
Galluppi also directly references Badlands (1973), which was Terrence Malick's feature debut. Galluppi literally takes two characters who could be carbon copies of the two protagonists in Malick's film and injects them into the narrative here. Malick's film was about how a young girl is seduced and indeed swept into a crime spree. Badlands was described as being about the loss of innocence. A similar thematic strain can be seen here where we see the loss of innocence for the aforementioned Knife Salesman.
If Rod Serling had written this, he might argue that this film is an allegory about greed. There isn't any kind of deep analysis beyond simply rebutting the famous line from Oliver Stone's Wall Street (1987) where Gordon Gekko states, "Greed is good." Stone himself rebuts it, but Galluppi does so in more blood-splattering fashion. Galluppi might also be cynically making a statement about heroism where he underlines in bold another famous line of "No good deed goes unpunished." Galluppi could also low-key be critiquing this Wayne LaPierre and NRA idea of "the only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is with a good guy with a gun." No person with guns here really ends up helping anything. Again, Galluppi could be critiquing it by taking it to its nihilistic conclusion.
Finally, the supporting cast is great and too numerous to mention them all. They're all nothing more than sketches, but they fill this film with interesting color that makes it feel authentic.
Rated R for violence and language.
Running Time: 1 hr. and 30 mins.
Available on VOD.