For most, this film will feel like a prequel to The Wizard of Oz (1939). In reality, it's an adaptation of a musical that was itself an adaptation of Gregory Maguire's 1995 novel, which stands as revisionist history of L. Frank Baum's classic. It's not like George Lucas' prequels to Star Wars (1977). This film isn't meant to necessarily explain exactly how the characters in the 1939 film came to be. It's a re-imagining or re-interpretation of the characters from Baum's book. It should be noted that the Broadway musical in 2003 sanded down a lot of the hard edges of Maguire's book. Maguire's book was a sharper exploration of the origins of so-called evil, particularly in regard to greater political implications. The Broadway show by Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman seems to be about female friendship and weaving a tale that's more about iconography, while also trying to give its titular character a more sympathetic depiction and happier ending than Baum or even Maguire did.
For those seeking that female friendship and watered down, political tale, this film might satisfy. It's basically a comedic origin story of how the Wicked Witch of the West got her hat and broom, as well as the reversing of sympathies where Glinda the Good Witch is now flawed and not as pure as first portrayed. It's an undermining of the innocent heroes of Baum's story by making the Wicked Witch a more tragic figure who is herself the victim of either racism or xenophobia. The way that things are rendered here, it's slightly difficult to understand the so-called racism or xenophobia, but yet one could see this as a generic female empowerment story. Director Jon M. Chu (In the Heights and Crazy Rich Asians) adheres to the beats in the musical and he or his screenwriters don't interrogate much beyond what the Broadway show did. Chu's job is just to keep giving us compelling visuals, which he always does. Yet, he's mostly bolstered here by impressive production design to which I have to shout-out Oscar-nominee, Nathan Crowley as the production designer here.
Cynthia Erivo (Harriet and Widows) stars as Elphaba Thropp, a girl who was born and raised in the Land of Oz. She came out the womb with green skin and telekinetic powers. This caused her to become an outcast in her family and in her community. Her father treated her as lesser than her younger sister and children in the neighborhood bullied her growing up. Now, she and her sister are going to college, to Shiz University. In reality, her sister is enrolled. Elphaba is there simply to watch over her sister. The reason she's doing so is because Elphaba's sister is in a wheelchair, having lost the use of her legs at a young age. Elphaba is very protective of her sister but insists her sister doesn't need help. Once it's revealed that Elphaba has telekinetic abilities, she's invited to attend and stay at the university.
Ariana Grande (Hairspray Live! and Victorious) co-stars as Galinda Upland, a blonde-haired, fair-skinned, beautiful girl who clearly comes from wealth and privilege. She certainly acts like a spoiled and entitled princess who is used to getting whatever she wants. What she wants is to study at Shiz University under the tutelage of a famous sorceress that teaches there. Unfortunately, that sorceress doesn't think that Galinda has what it takes. When the sorceress takes a liking to Elphaba, it begins a rivalry between Galinda and Elphaba where Galinda is clearly jealous. Galinda seems to be somewhere in between Elle Woods from Legally Blonde (2001) and Regina George from Mean Girls (2004).
It's not to say that Elphaba is perfect because she's also jealous of Galinda. Particularly, Galinda has started dating a person who might be an actual, handsome prince named Fiyero Tigelaar, played by Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers and Bridgerton). Despite Elphaba having a strength to her from the moment she steps on campus and being highly defensive of her skin color, there is an insecurity that she seems to possess about being pretty enough or else she thinks that she would never truly capture the eye of a man like Fiyero. It's a kind of internalized racism. However, it makes very little sense, given the nature of the Land of Oz that this film wants us to accept.
In this film, we see that several of the professors who teach at Shiz University are anthropomorphic animals. Literally, one of Elphaba's professors is a talking goat named Dr. Dillamond, voiced by Peter Dinklage (Avengers: Infinity War and Game of Thrones). We're meant to believe that this society accepts talking animals, at least to the point that they're given jobs as professors in a university, but somehow Elphaba feels bad because she's the color green. Elphaba's nurse when she was a baby and a young child was literally an anthropomorphic bear named "Dulcibear." People are okay with a talking bear or a talking goat, but somehow a green-skinned girl is just too shocking and weird for this world. It makes no sense. At the same time, we get nothing about racism against Black or Brown people. It's odd that the film doesn't square that logic.
Later in the film, we learn that the anthropomorphic animals do share or feel the same racism and xenophobia that Elphaba feels. Yet, it's not clear if this bigotry or discrimination toward the animals is a new phenomena or if it's always been the case for them. The film suggests either or both, so unless one has read Maguire's book or seen the Broadway show, there isn't a real way to understand what these animals are truly experiencing and what the greater political reality is, at least from a historical perspective. It might also be a nitpick, but if there are all of these anthropomorphic animals, then what do people eat in terms of their meat sources?
I don't know that I also understood what the rules are for magic in this world. Elphaba is born with magical powers. However, Galinda thinks that she can learn magic in school. At one point, the sorceress named Madame Morrible, played by Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once and Crazy Rich Asians) is seen controlling the weather. Was that a power she was born with? Or, is it a power that she learned? Morrible is herself a teacher of sorcery, so it's obvious that such things can be taught. If that's the case, where are all the students she's taught who would know magic and have powers? Clearly, people are aware that magic exists as a real thing beyond just tricks or illusions, but Elphaba didn't seem interested in exploring it at all until she happens to go to this university. Why wouldn't she have encountered another magical person before then or why wouldn't anyone in her family have introduced her to such?
A similar question could be asked of her romantic interests. It's almost as if she's never had a crush on someone before meeting Fiyero. What's also unlikely is that no one had any crushes on her. Fiyero does show some romantic interest. Yet, it's highly unlikely, especially in a society where magical creatures are treated as normal, that no one would have shown Elphaba any interest before Fiyero. Again, we're led to believe that Morrible is a teacher of sorcery, so wouldn't one of her students have been interested? It's not as if Elphaba and her powers were kept secret. We see her using them out in the open as a young child against other children. Word of that would have spread. People would have known about her long before she went to that college.
Rated PG for some scary action, thematic and brief suggestive material.
Running Time: 2 hr. and 40 mins.
In theaters.