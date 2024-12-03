This year marks the 40th anniversary of Wes Craven's A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984). Next year will be the 40th of its sequel A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge (1985). In celebration, there have been screenings of not necessarily those films, but of a documentary about the latter. That documentary is Scream, Queen! My Nightmare on Elm Street (2020), which is about the homoerotic themes of that 1985 horror flick and the closeted, gay identity of its teenage star, Mark Patton.
This film, directed by Colby Holt and Sam Probst, is in conversation with that documentary and that 1985 camp classic. What is discussed in the documentary is how so many in the queer community saw the 1985 film as representation or speaking to experiences of LGBTQ people. What Patton discussed is how he also couldn't be himself and had to hide his homosexuality because of his environment, even the so-called liberal, Hollywood environment of that time. The interpretation of the monster in 1985, that of Freddy Krueger, did things that seemed to reflect that struggle. Holt and Probst create a similar monster, and while there have been horror films with queer characters and themes, this is the first that feels like a direct successor to that 1985 queer icon. This film is even set in the same decade as that 1985 curio.
Jordan Doww (Reach and Stalked by a Reality Star) stars as Lee Fletcher IV, a high school student in a small town, during the Ronald Reagan era. Lee's father is the county commissioner and his grandfather has such status that a park is named after him. Lee is an athlete, a wrestler who is on the verge of being a champion. He has a huge match coming up for which he's been training and preparing. He's a bit distracted because as he says, he's been having "reprobate" thoughts about a boy. Lee has feelings for a fellow classmate. This is a problem for two reasons. The first is that his parents are very conservative and very religious, believing homosexuality is either a sin or a sickness that needs to be fixed. Second, every time Lee gets closer to his boy crush, he starts to be haunted by some kind of monster or demon.
Unlike the 1985 horror, this film doesn't have a lot of over-the-top set-pieces where people are tortured or murdered. That Freddy Krueger classic was a slasher flick. It reveled in a serial killer spilling blood and maiming people to death. There is death in this film, but it's more of a psychological horror than anything else. Essentially, it's about homophobia from a religious standpoint. It's also about the damage that gay conversion therapy can have on a person. It's as if Joel Edgerton's Boy Erased (2018) were imagined as an A Nightmare on Elm Street entry. One could argue that John Logan's They/Them (2022) featuring breakout, queer horror star, Cooper Koch, is that Edgerton and Craven mashup. Holt and Probst are tackling the same themes but minus all the slasher elements.
Pablo Castelblanco (Alaska Daily and Scream Queens) co-stars as Kyle Culper, a Colombian-American student who is bilingual and openly gay. He has a crush on Lee and takes steps to pursue him. However, as he gets closer, he's accused of being the embodiment of this so-called demon that's haunting Lee. He's very smart and the most clear-eyed person here. He's the most reasonable, whereas a lot of the others aren't. Kyle is also the warmest presence and is arguably the heart of the film.
Holt and Probst do a good job of establishing their supporting characters, particularly those in the high school where a large chunk of the narrative occurs. Several standout, but two memorable include Anna Schlegel who plays a teacher named Mrs. Klimpton who may be too much of a LGBTQ ally, and Brady Gentry who plays Justin, the chief bully that goes after both Lee and Kyle. Gentry comes in a long line of bullies whom develop conflicting feelings or characters where the expression "the Lady doth protest too much" applies.
David Koechner (Anchorman and The Office) rounds out the cast as Pastor Royer, the person who is leading the gay conversion therapy. He claims that gay conversion works because it worked on him. He is a loud, Bible thumper who spews all kind of fire-and-brimstone speeches about homosexuality being the worst and being the number-one concern. Some might see Koechner as giving a cartoon-like portrayal. Koechner is a comedic actor who started on Saturday Night Live in 1995. He's mainly done comedic performances over the past 30 years. This is one of the more serious and dramatic roles he's had and it might add to the camp factor inherent here that was more blatant in A Nightmare on Elm Street 2 but I think Holt and Probst do a good balancing act as not to tip over too much into camp.
