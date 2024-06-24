Based on the book by Sam McAlister, this feature tells the story of McAlister herself and her experience in 2019 working for BBC News when she was able to secure an interview with Prince Andrew, Duke of York, in the wake of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. On July 6, 2019, Epstein was arrested on federal charges for sex trafficking minors in Florida and New York. Epstein had been convicted of prostituting a child back in 2008. He was considered a sex offender and a pedophile. Yet, Prince Andrew had been photographed associating with Epstein in 2010. In 2014, a Florida court filed a lawsuit that alleged Prince Andrew participated in Epstein's sex trafficking, specifically had sex with a minor, now identified as Virginia Giuffre. Epstein died in prison in August 2019, before he could stand trial. However, people still had questions about Andrew's involvement.
Billie Piper (Penny Dreadful and Doctor Who) stars as Sam McAlister, a single mom living in London who works for the BBC, the major broadcast network in the United Kingdom. Specifically, she's a producer for Newsnight (1980), a current affairs program that airs weekdays at 10:30 PM. The BBC was going through layoffs and cuts, so the pressure was intense for Sam and the others working on her show to do what they could to stay on the air. Sam was technically a booker, meaning her job was to find people to come on the show and be interviewed, having them tell stories people care about.
Gillian Anderson (The Crown and The X-Files) co-stars as Emily Maitlis, the host or the presenter for Newsnight. She's considered a well respected and tough journalist. She would be the one to interview whoever Sam can deliver. She does however receive criticism from Sam and some of it seems to be generational but some of it might be due to Sam being considered Daily Mail, or more into tabloid news.
This feature focuses on these journalists or people who work for a news organization. Hollywood has produced a ton of great films about journalists, from All the President's Men (1976) to Spotlight (2015). Since the advent of the Me Too Movement in 2017, there have been a handful of titles that specifically focus on journalists dealing with sexual abuse. Examples include Bombshell (2019) and She Said (2022). Those films really delve into the struggle or difficulty that journalists face in telling sexual abuse stories and holding the alleged abusers accountable. This feature isn't exactly that because it didn't seem like it was that difficult to secure the interview in question here.
Rufus Sewell (The Diplomat and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) also co-stars as Prince Andrew. Like Anderson, Sewell does a great job of re-creating this public person, getting the voice and mannerisms. I'm not sure the writer and director does a whole lot to provide us insight into Andrew, beyond his public comments, or what was said in his interview with Emily. The interview isn't like Frost/Nixon (2018) where two smart people debate with any kind of intellectual ferocity. Yet, the point is that Andrew was a bit of an idiot, privileged and pampered, so there was never going to be some great debate.
Since The Crown (2015), which also featured Gillian Anderson in an Emmy-winning performance, ended, one might see this feature as a kind of sequel, Peter Morgan's blockbuster series frequently dealt with the British royal family's relationship with the press. Morgan had a more cynical view of that relationship and hardly portrayed the press in a heroic light, as this feature does. Yet, Morgan's series provided insight into whatever royal family member was in question. Even if that member was an idiot, Morgan would provide some insight as to how or why that person was an idiot.
This feature is more a process film. The steps that Sam took or witnessed in the lead up to the interview. Everything else is just sketches of those involved. The prime example is the opening scene, which follows Joe Donnelly, played by Connor Swindells (Barbie and Sex Education), the News of the World photographer who snapped the 2010 picture linking Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein. We learn nothing more about Donnelly. We simply follow him as he takes the photo. More about him isn't necessary, but other than the process, it's not clear what the value is with following him.
Rated TV-14.
Running Time: 1 hr. and 42 mins.
Available on Netflix.