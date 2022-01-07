FREDERICA, Del.- Authorities are investigating a Thursday afternoon fire that caused hundreds of thousands of dollars to a home in Frederica.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office said the fire was reported shortly before 1 p.m. by the home’s occupants, on the 500 block of Otter Way, in the Otter Run development. The Frederica Vol. Fire Company, along with several nearby mutual aid fire departments, responded to the call and arrived with heavy fire and smoke involving the two-story home. The fire was placed under control at 2 p.m. with no injuries reported.
Deputy state fire marshals responded to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire and determined it originated in the attached garage. However, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Damages are estimated at $350,000. The Red Cross of Delmarva is assisting the five occupants of the home.